Reviewing Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Navios Maritime Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $585.05 million 2.10 -$190.07 million ($4.56) -5.24 Navios Maritime Partners $231.36 million 0.68 -$13.08 million $0.22 4.34

Navios Maritime Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers -32.49% -9.51% -3.51% Navios Maritime Partners -5.65% 4.59% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Scorpio Tankers and Navios Maritime Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 0 1 7 0 2.88 Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Navios Maritime Partners.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Scorpio Tankers on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of June 12, 2018, it owned a fleet of 38 vessels, including 13 Capesize vessels, 17 Panamaxes, 3 Ultra-Handymaxes, and 5 Container vessels. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

