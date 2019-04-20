Reviewing Neuralstem (CUR) and Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Neuralstem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Neuralstem has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neuralstem and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorda Therapeutics 2 5 2 0 2.00

Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 90.75%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Profitability

This table compares Neuralstem and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -1,879.39% -84.71% -54.45% Acorda Therapeutics 7.14% 12.98% 6.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neuralstem and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 32.21 -$4.93 million N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics $471.43 million 1.13 $33.68 million $1.82 6.12

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Neuralstem.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Neuralstem on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease; an inhaled triptan (zolmitriptan) for acute treatment of migraine by using the ARCUS drug delivery technology; SYN120, which is completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

