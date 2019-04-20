Retrophin (RTRX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Retrophin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of RTRX opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.74. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $43.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 62.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retrophin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $37,927.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,076.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,917 shares of company stock worth $277,140. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 17.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 164,982 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 19.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

