Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,792 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,090,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $95.23 and a 1 year high of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $648.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $78,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,389.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $151,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,647.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,681 shares of company stock worth $2,765,880. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. Bank of America lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/retirement-systems-of-alabama-sells-5792-shares-of-curtiss-wright-corp-cw.html.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.