Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.23 Million Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of L3 Technologies worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. L3 Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $158.76 and a 1 year high of $223.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. L3 Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

