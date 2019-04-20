RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (REN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (NYSE:REN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 3,397.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 267,756 shares during the period. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000.

NYSE:REN opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 3.20. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

