Research Analysts Set Expectations for UnitedHealth Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $14.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.65. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

UNH opened at $221.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at $44,682,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,930 shares of company stock worth $4,587,133. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,291,000 after acquiring an additional 370,179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,579.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

