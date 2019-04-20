Research Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.15.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $360.35 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $123,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $22,285,040.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 128.9% during the first quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 21.7% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

