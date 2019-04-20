Research Analysts Set Expectations for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored’s FY2019 Earnings (IMBBY)

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Imperial Tobacco Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Imperial Tobacco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.