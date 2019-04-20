Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CMS Energy Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of CMS opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

