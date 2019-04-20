Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s Q1 2019 Earnings (FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.45 and a one year high of C$23.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.21%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

