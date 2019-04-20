Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $1,217,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,111,293 shares in the company, valued at $76,245,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $70.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $68.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

