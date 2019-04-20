Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Longbow Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of RS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.00. 359,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,517. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $97.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.63). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,821.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 49,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $4,403,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,058. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

