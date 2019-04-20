RefToken (REF) Market Cap Tops $427,902.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One RefToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00010769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $427,902.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RefToken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.74 or 0.11653328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00047552 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001057 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00023869 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,939 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RefToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RefToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.