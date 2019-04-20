Raytheon (RTN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon is one of the best-positioned large-cap defense players due to its non-platform centric focus. Due to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, Raytheon continues to receive numerous orders from both Pentagon as well as foreign allies. It has been heavily investing in technological upgrades, which in turn has been significantly boosting its growth trajectory. Lately, the company has prioritized its investments in high energy lasers, high power microwaves, hypersonics, next-generation sensors and cybersecurity. In particular, realizing the fact that Hypersonic systems is the next wave of technology relative to advanced missile systems, Raytheon is executing several activities in the areas of hypersonics and counter-hypersonics. However, factors like tough competition and political uncertainty continue to be major headwind for the company. Its shares also underperformed the industry in the past 12 months.”

RTN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Raytheon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a positive rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Raytheon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.33.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $182.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,840.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $3,940,619. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 249,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 64.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,950,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,010,000 after acquiring an additional 767,198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

