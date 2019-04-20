Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post $193.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the highest is $197.95 million. Rayonier reported sales of $203.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $788.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $793.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $830.17 million, with estimates ranging from $824.00 million to $836.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.34 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,222 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,989. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.69. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

