Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,527 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Xilinx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,729 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Xilinx by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “positive” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

