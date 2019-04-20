Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $471,000 Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,000.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $78.62 on Friday.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2029 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

