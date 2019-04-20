Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $499,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Imperial Capital set a $198.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $189.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.26.

PXD stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $213.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/raymond-james-trust-n-a-has-499000-holdings-in-pioneer-natural-resources-pxd.html.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.