Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $429,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,754,656 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,750 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of WH stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

