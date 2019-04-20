Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $400,000 Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/raymond-james-trust-n-a-has-400000-stake-in-sabra-health-care-reit-inc-sbra.html.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.