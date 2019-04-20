Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,126,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 416.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6274 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

