Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,000 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $179,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 46,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNMK shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other news, SVP Eric Stier sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $76,452.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,988.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,936 shares of company stock worth $1,055,632. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.57. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.37% and a negative return on equity of 107.77%. Analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

