Raymond James & Associates Has $93,000 Stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 789,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Crafts, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

