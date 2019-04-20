Raymond James Analysts Give Cineplex (CGX) a C$31.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.57.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$22.88 and a twelve month high of C$36.65.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$428.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.4299999020548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.33%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

