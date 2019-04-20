Ravenquest Biomed (RQB) Shares Up 16.1%

Shares of Ravenquest Biomed Inc (CNSX:RQB) shot up 16.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 219,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Ravenquest Biomed Company Profile (CNSX:RQB)

Ravenquest Biomed Inc, a cannabis company, focuses on the cannabis production, management services and consulting, and specialized research and development activities. The company was formerly known as Ravencrest Resources Inc and changed its name to Ravenquest Biomed Inc in September 2017. Ravenquest Biomed Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

