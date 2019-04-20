Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $15,864,081.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,204,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 4,121,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

MRK stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $83.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

