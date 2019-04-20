Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT) Insider Sells £39,996.50 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) insider Andrew Butcher sold 1,670 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,395 ($31.29), for a total transaction of £39,996.50 ($52,262.51).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Friday. Rathbone Brothers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,158 ($28.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported GBX 142.50 ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 136.30 ($1.78) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 3,075 ($40.18) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,695.40 ($35.22).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

