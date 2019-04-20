Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $246,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard H. Dere sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $37,329.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Radius Health stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 991,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,264. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $980.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.92.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

