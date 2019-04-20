Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of RLGT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $260.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.02 million.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

