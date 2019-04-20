Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Bought by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 66,382 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $6,013,545.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,725.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $722,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,263.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,935,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-shares-bought-by-btim-corp.html.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.