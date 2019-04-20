Quebecoin (QBC) Market Capitalization Hits $25,662.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quebecoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $25,662.00 and $5.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

