Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $175.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.91 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 18.66%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

