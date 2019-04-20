Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,083,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.84 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 20,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,436,384.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $128,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $350,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/quantitative-systematic-strategies-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-saia-inc-saia.html.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.