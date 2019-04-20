Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Aon PLC (AON)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 87.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AON by 14,228.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $176,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,997,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AON by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,515,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,864,000 after buying an additional 1,072,842 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AON by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,634,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,261,000 after buying an additional 907,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $175.17 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $134.82 and a 52-week high of $178.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. AON had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $9,938,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $890,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,470 shares of company stock worth $12,756,050. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.30.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

