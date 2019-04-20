Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $33.04 on Friday. Newmont Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.01.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Newmont Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Mining news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 277,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $635,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,497.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,850 shares of company stock worth $1,469,194. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/quantitative-systematic-strategies-llc-buys-new-position-in-newmont-mining-corp-nem.html.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.