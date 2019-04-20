QUALCOMM (QCOM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $79.34, but opened at $79.08. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $79.53, with a volume of 23592973 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

