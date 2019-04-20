QUALCOMM (QCOM) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded QUALCOMM from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $82.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

