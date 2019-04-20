QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Decreased by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $79.89 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

