QEP Resources Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.58 million. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

QEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.