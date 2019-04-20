Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Noble Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

NYSE:NBL opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Noble Energy by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 2,271.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

