Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Decreased by Analyst

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Eagle Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Market Weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXP. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

