Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Lifted by Svb Leerink

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Gupte now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.56.

NYSE:UNH opened at $221.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,682,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,930 shares of company stock worth $4,587,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

