Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SUM. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Summit Materials stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Hill bought 31,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $507,812.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,771,000 after purchasing an additional 128,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 325,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after purchasing an additional 443,477 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

