Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

CRZO stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 37,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $457,019.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,766.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,404.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,394. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

