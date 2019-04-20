Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Altus Midstream Decreased by US Capital Advisors (ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Midstream in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

In related news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 221,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,336,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 552,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,354 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $118,970,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,938,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,055,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $26,268,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $8,282,000.

