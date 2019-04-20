Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Decreased by Svb Leerink

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Svb Leerink lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

JNJ stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $58,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

