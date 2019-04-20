Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Issued By Imperial Capital

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.15.

NFLX stock opened at $360.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,040.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

