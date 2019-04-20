Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Westlake Chemical Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Shares of WLK opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $124.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,294,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,187,000 after buying an additional 422,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 223.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,240,000 after buying an additional 375,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 20.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,018,000 after buying an additional 308,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $232,623.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

