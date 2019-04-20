Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Cut by Analyst

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Superior Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of SPN stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.35. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $539.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 40.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,180,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,095,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,381,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 181,556 shares during the last quarter.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,047.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

